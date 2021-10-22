Lynchburg City Schools superintendent addresses academic data, upcoming early dismissals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This week the Lynchburg City School Board approved an array of 2-hour early dismissals in the upcoming months.

This comes as they also reviewed data showing many students are still behind. They credit the pandemic for those results.

Friday, administration addressed the dismissals and the data.

“If you are given 30, 40, 50 minutes a day to plan for your classroom, if you now are seeing that time being used to cover someone else’s classroom, you’ve just lost that planning time,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent.

She says that time is needed as the pandemic continues to impact things like staffing.

When asked about doing early dismissals and taking away some of the classroom time some students might need, Edwards had this to say.

“So if we are really gonna give that child an effective experience, we needed to carve just a little bit of time to allow our staff...to actually do that...whether that’s catching up on the planning, whether that’s working to grade the assignments from the kids that are quarantined,” said Edwards.

Meanwhile, LCS says they’re going to continue working to make sure students get where they need to be.

They’re doing a variety of things to help struggling students.

“The work that my teachers can do, the work that they will do now that we’re back five days a week is gonna show you that they have what it takes...to move kids back to where they were and beyond that,” said Edwards.

