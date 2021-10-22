Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools superintendent addresses academic data, upcoming early dismissals

Data shows many elementary and middle school students are below level with math and reading.
Data shows many elementary and middle school students are below level with math and reading.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This week the Lynchburg City School Board approved an array of 2-hour early dismissals in the upcoming months.

This comes as they also reviewed data showing many students are still behind. They credit the pandemic for those results.

Friday, administration addressed the dismissals and the data.

“If you are given 30, 40, 50 minutes a day to plan for your classroom, if you now are seeing that time being used to cover someone else’s classroom, you’ve just lost that planning time,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent.

She says that time is needed as the pandemic continues to impact things like staffing.

When asked about doing early dismissals and taking away some of the classroom time some students might need, Edwards had this to say.

“So if we are really gonna give that child an effective experience, we needed to carve just a little bit of time to allow our staff...to actually do that...whether that’s catching up on the planning, whether that’s working to grade the assignments from the kids that are quarantined,” said Edwards.

Meanwhile, LCS says they’re going to continue working to make sure students get where they need to be.

They’re doing a variety of things to help struggling students.

“The work that my teachers can do, the work that they will do now that we’re back five days a week is gonna show you that they have what it takes...to move kids back to where they were and beyond that,” said Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty

Latest News

Device used to detect contraband installed at Roanoke Catholic School
Roanoke Catholic School installs devices to help detect contraband from vaping to bullying
Northam Speaks About Loudon School Assault Investigation
Northam Speaks About Loudon School Assault Investigation
The governor briefly spoke about a law that’s resurfacing following an incident in Loudoun...
Governor Northam speaks on Loudoun County school sexual assault allegations
Salem Teacher National Award
Salem Teacher National Award