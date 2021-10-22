Man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A speeding driver was killed in a crash Thursday night in Danville, according to Danville Police.

About 9:45 p.m. October 21, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Riverside Drive.

The driver of a Nissan 240SX was headed east at a “high rate of speed,” when he went off the road and hit a utility pole, according to police.

The driver, 21-year-old Cody Lee Barbour of Dryfork, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

