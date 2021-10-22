Pregnancy and Infant Loss: Local mom gives through her grief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and one local mom has found a way to ease the heartache of parents like here.

Lauren Combs lost her daughter Lydia in 2018 at 38 weeks. Her heart stopped beating.

“It was just the most heartbreaking experience we’ve ever had to endure,” she said.

Combs said the experience was completely unexpected and she felt very alone after her experience.

“Leaving the hospital without a baby is just the most wrong thing I think we’ve ever, ever had to go through.”

She is now giving through her grief. Combs created Lydia’s Legacy, an effort to give to other families something Combs wished she had. She has worked with Carilion to create care packages for other people leaving the hospital without a baby, including special items they can hold onto, meal vouchers and tender messages from a mom who knows what it’s like.

“I think one of my biggest fears after having her was just the simple fact that I wanted her memory to stay alive.” Combs said. “And just having her names on these boxes are proof that she was a part and she is a part of our family and that no matter how long her life was she still made a difference in this world.”

Combs joined Carilion Clinic OBGYN Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato on the WDBJ7+ Digital Newsdesk to share about her missing and let other people know they’re not alone.

“We need to do a better job as physicians in how to cope, how to talk to our patients and how to provide grief as part of our professional career,” Dr. Nunziato said.

She said an estimated one in four women will lose a child at some point in their pregnancy and that black mothers are twice as likely to have a stillbirth.

You can watch our full conversation with Lauren Combs and Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato here:

