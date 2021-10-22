Roanoke County Economic Development presents first draft of 2026 Strategic Plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development team and the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement team have been working together since January on an economic plan to make improvements to Roanoke County in the future.

On Thursday night, a public meeting was held for the County to present the first draft of the “Elevate Roanoke County 2026 Strategic Plan.” The draft comes after months of work and survey responses from hundreds of Roanoke County residents.

The plan highlights four main groups: people and opportunity, place and quality of life, innovation and entrepreneurship, and industry and business. The draft dives deeper into the strategies that will help improve these groups in Roanoke County as well.

“This a very strategic, dynamic, living document that will be constantly evaluated, modified, tweaked over time. But our goal is to implement the strategies in the plan over the next five years,” said County Economic Development Director, Jill Loope.

The County will continue to hear feedback from the community in the coming weeks. The draft will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors in November, Loope said they will lay out the plan, and is confident it will be formally adopted and moving forward by the end of the year.

If you missed Thursday’s meeting, another meeting will be held on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the South County Library.

