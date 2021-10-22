Roanoke County Leaders host public meeting for Dry Hollow Road project 23 years in the making

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dry Hollow Road Safety Improvements Project was first discussed by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in 1998. But budget challenges and other obstacles put plans on hold for the project for more than two decades.

“The challenge is the road is just over one lane wide, you definitely cannot put two way traffic on the roadway, and then there’s a creek right next to it and it all fits under a railroad bridge that is historic,” said Roanoke County Transportation Planning Administrator, Megan Cronise.

On Thursday night, County leaders held a public meeting for community members in the Dry Hollow Road area, to show them the plan for the project, where phase one will be completed by the end of 2022.

“Phase one is shoring up the road against the creek, to keep the road out of the creek, which is something VDOT can construct next year and then phase 2 involves installing two 130-foot-long double box culverts to pipe the creek and then extend the road over those culverts.”

The more than $2 million dollars in funding the project currently has will be enough for phase 1. Cronise said they have applied for additional funding to complete phase 2. In all, the project will cost more than $4 million at completion.

During Thursday’s meeting, the overall feeling for the project was positive.

“All of us will finally be able to see oncoming traffic, pedestrians, bicyclists, horse back riders, or whatever and we are excited,” said Paul Michael English, a long-time resident of the area.

If all goes to plan, County Leaders plan to begin work on phase one of the Dry Hollows Road Safety Improvements Project in 2022.

