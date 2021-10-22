Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health announced select pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to those who are eligible. This comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Based on the CDC’s new guidance, eligible patients may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 booster shot, make an appointment here.

