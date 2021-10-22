Showers exit leading to a beautiful weekend

Scattered showers exit

Cooler air moves in Friday

Active weather arrives next week

FRIDAY

Showers exit the area early this morning leading to more sunny breaks as we head through the day. We’ll be cooler today as the cold front is now well to our south and east. Highs today only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Your Friday night high school football game day forecast shows temperatures at kick-off near 61 and dropping into the 50s during the game under mostly clear skies.

Your high school football game day forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will remain cool only climbing into the upper 60s. We get a little warmer Sunday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s.

Beautiful sunshine returns this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. This could really help out areas that have dried out this fall so far.