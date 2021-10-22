Advertisement

Showers exit leading to a beautiful weekend

We turn unsettled next week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Scattered showers exit
  • Cooler air moves in Friday
  • Active weather arrives next week

FRIDAY

Showers exit the area early this morning leading to more sunny breaks as we head through the day. We’ll be cooler today as the cold front is now well to our south and east. Highs today only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Your Friday night high school football game day forecast shows temperatures at kick-off near 61 and dropping into the 50s during the game under mostly clear skies.

Your high school football game day forecast.
Your high school football game day forecast.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will remain cool only climbing into the upper 60s. We get a little warmer Sunday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s.

Beautiful sunshine returns this weekend.
Beautiful sunshine returns this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. This could really help out areas that have dried out this fall so far.

It looks like unsettled weather returns early next week.
It looks like unsettled weather returns early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
We could see a few stray showers late today through early Friday morning.
Overnight front to bring an end to the warm weather

Latest News

We'll see more sunny breaks today with highs only in the 60s.
Friday October 22, Morning FastCast
We could see a few stray showers late today through early Friday morning.
Overnight front to bring an end to the warm weather
Highs drop 10 degrees Friday.
Thursday, October 21, Evening FastCast
We'll see lots of sunshine early this afternoon with a few more clouds later today.
Thursday, October 21, Midday FastCast