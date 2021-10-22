Showers exit leading to a beautiful weekend
We turn unsettled next week
- Scattered showers exit
- Cooler air moves in Friday
- Active weather arrives next week
FRIDAY
Showers exit the area early this morning leading to more sunny breaks as we head through the day. We’ll be cooler today as the cold front is now well to our south and east. Highs today only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Your Friday night high school football game day forecast shows temperatures at kick-off near 61 and dropping into the 50s during the game under mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND
The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will remain cool only climbing into the upper 60s. We get a little warmer Sunday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK
Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. This could really help out areas that have dried out this fall so far.