Suspect arrested for killing at Vinton McDonald’s

(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police have made an arrest in the case of a killing outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Vinton.

Vinton Police say the suspect, whose name is not being released while police look to identify two other people involved in the case, is in custody and charged with murder in the commission of a robbery, attempted robbery and use of firearm in the commission of robbery.

Vinton Police identified the victim as Gary McMiller, 38. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. October 11, 2021, to the restaurant on Hardy Road. They found the victim inside with what they said appeared to be a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact (540) 283-7034.

