Suspect in Danville hit-and-run arrested; two people and dog hit

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested for hitting two people and a dog in traffic, then driving off.

Anastasia Saunders, 49, is charged with felony hit and run and aggravated malicious wounding.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. October 20, 2021, Danville Police were called to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue. According to police, officers determined Saunders had used her SUV to intentionally hit a man with whom she used to have a relationship, and hit a woman and dog at the same time.

The male victim had severe wounds to his legs and body from being hit and dragged with the SUV, according to police. The woman sustained minor lower leg injuries. Police have not released information about the condition of the dog.

While driving off, police say, Saunders hit another occupied vehicle, which caused damage but no further injuries.

