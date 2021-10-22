Tractor Treats brings the community together this Saturday

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Families can learn about tractors and how they help the community, bring kids to trick or treat and so much more at this year’s “Tractor Treats” brought to you by Wheatland Evangelical Luthern Church.

A hay wagon ride, face painting, food and bouncy houses are some of the activities included.

The day runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday,

The event’s Facebook page also adds, “We are asking that every family please bring some personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrush soap, shampoo, or dry pet food items as we collect them to try to support our neighbors.”

The event is at the church, which is located at 1560 Wheatland Road (Buchanan).

Contact Chuck at 540-589-7553 with questions.

