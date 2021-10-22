Advertisement

Tractor Treats brings the community together this Saturday

A hay wagon ride, face painting, food and bouncy houses are some of the activities included.
Courtesy event Facebook page
Courtesy event Facebook page(Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Families can learn about tractors and how they help the community, bring kids to trick or treat and so much more at this year’s “Tractor Treats” brought to you by Wheatland Evangelical Luthern Church.

A hay wagon ride, face painting, food and bouncy houses are some of the activities included.

The day runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday,

The event’s Facebook page also adds, “We are asking that every family please bring some personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrush soap, shampoo, or dry pet food items as we collect them to try to support our neighbors.”

The event is at the church, which is located at 1560 Wheatland Road (Buchanan).

Contact Chuck at 540-589-7553 with questions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty

Latest News

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Pregnancy and Infant Loss: Local mom gives through her grief
Friday Movies @ Four: “Dune” and family Halloween films
Data shows many elementary and middle school students are below level with math and reading.
Lynchburg City Schools superintendent addresses academic data, upcoming early dismissals
Device used to detect contraband installed at Roanoke Catholic School
Roanoke Catholic School installs devices to help detect contraband from vaping to bullying