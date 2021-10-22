Advertisement

Virginia Tech sends out another message to students ahead of game against Syracuse

In the message, the university says they're hoping for a better game day.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech recently sent out another message to students ahead of Saturday’s game against Syracuse.

In a letter to students, the university is hoping for a better game day.

Officials reiterated students will be expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.

Those who enter the game illegally or violate line protocols risk many consequences, including being banned from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by police.

To learn more you can read the message letter here.

