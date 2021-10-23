2nd annual Diaper Bag Drive held in honor of Amarah Lane

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jamestown Place neighborhood held its Trunk or Treat on Saturday There were costumes, candy and a handful of vendors. It also included the 2nd annual Diaper Bag Drive in honor of Amarah Lane.

Amarah was killed by her mother in August of 2018. Lane’s father, Brenten Woody, grandmother, Sonya Woody, and family members had clothes and diaper bags full of items to share for free.

Lane’s father told us that while the situation has been hard, he wants to make a positive out of it by sharing with those in need.

“We had such a short time with her and it definitely was a hard time for me and all the hurt that I was feeling, I wanted to make it something positive.”

The family says they truly enjoy the moments they share with the people they are helping.

