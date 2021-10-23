Advertisement

2nd annual Diaper Bag Drive held in honor of Amarah Lane

Each diaper bag has a picture of Amarah on it.
Each diaper bag has a picture of Amarah on it.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jamestown Place neighborhood held its Trunk or Treat on Saturday There were costumes, candy and a handful of vendors. It also included the 2nd annual Diaper Bag Drive in honor of Amarah Lane.

Amarah was killed by her mother in August of 2018. Lane’s father, Brenten Woody, grandmother, Sonya Woody, and family members had clothes and diaper bags full of items to share for free.

Lane’s father told us that while the situation has been hard, he wants to make a positive out of it by sharing with those in need.

“We had such a short time with her and it definitely was a hard time for me and all the hurt that I was feeling, I wanted to make it something positive.”

The family says they truly enjoy the moments they share with the people they are helping.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Juvenile arrested for killing at Vinton McDonald’s
In the message, the university says they're hoping for a better game day.
Virginia Tech sends another message to students ahead of game against Syracuse
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes

Latest News

Hundreds came out for the 2021 Roanoke Heart Walk Saturday morning.
Roanoke Heart Walk returns to River’s Edge Park
A Roanoke County Police officer is handed a bag of medications at LewisGale Medical Center Cave...
LewisGale’s “Crush the Crisis” collects more than 500 pounds of medications Saturday
The Roanoke Valley SPCA building on Friday afternoon.
Roanoke Valley SPCA and Southern Team Subaru partner for adoption event Saturday
The historic Dr Pepper sign in downtown Roanoke on Friday.
7th annual Dr Pepper Day returns Sunday