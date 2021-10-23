Advertisement

7th annual Dr Pepper Day returns on Sunday

The historic Dr Pepper sign in downtown Roanoke on Friday.
The historic Dr Pepper sign in downtown Roanoke on Friday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re driving anywhere near downtown Roanoke, it’s hard to miss the historic Dr Pepper sign with the numbers, 10, 2 and 4 on it. You might be wondering where the rest of the numbers on the sign are, but Dr Pepper Park President, Waynette Anderson, explained the meaning behind it.

“10, 2, 4 goes back to an old ad campaign that Dr Pepper had to “grab a bite to drink at 10, 2 and 4″, and that’s when studies had shown that that’s when your energy levels really dipped during the day.”

Dr Pepper has a more than 80 year history in The Star City. Which is why seven years ago, Anderson said they asked for October 24th, or “10/24,″ to be recognized as Dr Pepper Day. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea signed a proclamation for the day in 2018 as well.

“Of course it is a free event and it’s just an opportunity for Dr Pepper to say thank you to the community for more than 80 years of support for the brand.”

The event is completely free. T-shirts, Dr Pepper sodas and more will be available on Sunday for the event, while the supplies last. There will also be live music. It all starts at Market Square at 12 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the downtown Roanoke event, it is also being celebrated at the Train Depot in Rural Retreat from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

