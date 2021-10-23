Campbell County crash leads to entrapment, overturned vehicle Saturday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two vehicles had victims left trapped Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash along Waterlick Road.

Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department (Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department)

The Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found three vehicles with heavy damage, with one being overturned.

There are no details regarding injuries.

The Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Forest Fire Department also responded.

