Hokies football loses to Syracuse 41-36

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ, AP) - Virginia Tech lost a close one on their own turf to ‘Cuse Saturday, 41-36.

Garrett Shrader rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two, including one to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left, to lift Syracuse.

The Orange scored 14 points in the final 2:28 to snap a three-game losing streak. Shrader’s 45-yard scoring toss to Alford, who beat Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong, was the difference.

Malachi Thomas paced Virginia Tech, which has lost three straight games, with 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Hokies finished with season highs in total yards (437) and rushing yards (260).

The Hokies drop their third straight, another blown fourth-quarter lead, and drop to 3-4 (1-2 in the ACC). Six of the seven games have been played at home.

