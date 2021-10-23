Advertisement

Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA’s 1st 9OT game

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) celebrates after catching a pass for a 2-point...
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) celebrates after catching a pass for a 2-point conversion in the ninth overtime to defeat Penn State 20-18 in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Travis Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18.

The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.

Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own before Peters and Washington combined to end it in the ninth OT.

