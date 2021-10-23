Advertisement

Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge

It reportedly happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A struggle between a police officer and a murder suspect led to the officer’s gun being discharged in a Virginia Beach hospital stairwell. The Virginian-Pilot reports it happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building. In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take Matthew Christie into custody.

Christie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault of his 74-year-old mother, Linda Christie. She was found dead Oct. 16.

