Republican Glenn Youngkin holds rally in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With 10 days left until Election Day, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is hitting the road, making one of his first stops here at Mclean’s Restaurant in Richmond.

Until next week, Youngkin and his team will be traveling to 50 different locations across the Commonwealth from Great Falls to Virginia Beach.

Youngkin is asking voters to join his team, and vote early while explaining what he plans to do on day one.

Youngkin said he’s noticing the momentum, and the crowds growing as the latest polling from Monmouth University this week shows each candidate tied.

“We’ve just seen the polls tighten completely, and us move up a little bit and that just reflects Virginians coming together and really choosing a different direction,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin talked more about the results of this week’s latest poll.

“My opponent has been doing this for 43 years, and I’ve been doing this for 40 weeks, and I think Virginians are just so ready for a fresh perspective with fresh ideas versus the old, tired, and recycled politics of the past,” Youngkin said.

Terry McAuliffe was just blocks away at VCU for his campaign event with former President Barack Obama.

Youngkin said that his opponent is doing anything he can to bail out his campaign.

Youngkin held another rally at the Tom Leonard’s Grocery Store in Henrico.

