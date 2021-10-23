Roanoke Heart Walk returns to River’s Edge Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Walk returned as an in-person event this morning, after going virtual for 2020 due to the pandemic.

Nearly 300 people came out to River’s Edge Park for the walk, including survivors and family members who have lost loved ones. It’s hosted by the American Heart Association, the focus is on raising money for research in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

WDBJ7′s very own anchors Jean Jadhon and Kimberly McBroom even co-emceed the event. For many, the walk is completed to honor the memory of people who have lost their battle to heart disease or stroke.

“We really feel like it gives people a sense of community. They know they’re not alone, they know that they can come out and honor a loved one or celebrate the life of someone,” said Southwestern Virginia American Heart Association Executive Director, Michelle Loehr.

Loehr said the 2021 Roanoke Heart Walk raised more than $200,000. For more information on AHA, you can head to its website here.

