Roanoke Valley SPCA and Southern Team Subaru partner for adoption event on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is “Subaru Loves Pets” month. The campaign brings a spotlight to the importance of adopting shelter animals and much more. Over the last few years, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has partnered with Southern Team Subaru for the event.

Throughout the month, for every animal that is adopted, Southern Team Subaru donates $100 to RVSPCA, with a cap of $3,100, or an adoption every day of the month. The organizations were not able to hold an in-person event in 2020 due to the pandemic, but RVSPCA still hit its 31 adoption goal.

On Saturday at Southern Team Subaru, the organizations will be giving the community a chance to meet and potentially adopt some of their animals. While also giving out some free items with each adoption.

“We love our shelter pets. We try and provide the best environment as possible, we have amazing staff who care for those pets, but it’s just not the same as being in a loving home, with a person of your own, a couch to lay on and that interaction with a family,” said RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director, Julie Rickmond.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Mountain View Humane’s Mobile Clinic will also be on site offering services for microchipping and vaccinations.

For more information on the event, you can find the full press release below:

“The Roanoke Valley SPCA is proud to partner with Southern Team Subaru for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00AM – 4:00PM at Southern Team Subaru, 6520 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption and each adopted pet will go home with a free collar and custom ID tag and dogs will also receive a free leash.

This adoption event is part of Subaru Loves Pets, a month-long initiative to bring awareness to shelter pets and to champion special needs animals including seniors, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired pets and those pets with physical challenges.

“We are incredibly appreciative to Southern Team Subaru for partnering with us for this adoption event and for Subaru Loves Pets month to help highlight our shelter pets,” said Denise Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “October 22nd is National Make a Dog’s Day, so we hope to make several dogs and cats happy at this adoption event by finding them loving homes of their own. We want to see lots of adoptions on Saturday!”

In addition, Mountain View Humane’s Mobile Clinic will be located across the street at the First Team Truck Center from 10:00AM – 2:00PM offering vaccines and microchipping services. Distemper vaccines will be free for dogs and cats, rabies vaccinations will be offered for $17, and microchipping will be offered for $20.”

