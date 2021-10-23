Advertisement

Sunny and dry ahead of our next front

Soggy weather returns next week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Sunny and seasonable today
  • Slightly warmer on Sunday
  • A front could bring severe storms late Monday

WEEKEND

The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine both today and Sunday. Highs on will remain cool this afternoon only climbing into the upper 60s. We get a little warmer Sunday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s. Try to get out and enjoy because unsettled weather returns next week.

Sunny and seasonable today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. This could really help out areas that have dried out this fall so far. The first system will push through the region later Monday into Tuesday bringing showers, a few storms, and a reinforcing shot of cool weather.

SPC Outlook for Monday(WDBJ Weather)
A front could bring a few strong storms late Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

We follow that with another rain-maker later Wednesday into Thursday. That too will bring showers and another shot of cool temperatures. Most temperatures next week will hold in the 50s and 60s.

