Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham airport

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to fumes or an odor in the cabin.

News outlets report that all 102 passengers and crew were evacuated safely on Saturday, but one passenger was taken to WakeMed. The passenger’s condition was not reported.

The airport says Frontier Flight 1159 contacted RDU and requested the emergency landing about 5:45 p.m.

When the plane landed, RDU Fire Rescue responded along with units from Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire, Wake County Fire Service and Wake County HazMat.

