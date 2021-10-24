Advertisement

An active pattern returns this week

Severe weather possible Monday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Clouds decrease and temperatures warm this afternoon
  • Severe storms possible Monday afternoon
  • Cooler, soggy weather to end next week

SUNDAY

Some clouds and a few light showers continue to exit as a warm front move through this morning. Clouds will slowly decrease by mid to late morning allowing for mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs climb into the low to mid 70s for most of the region.

Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon.
Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. We’ll kick things off Monday with a vigorous front that is expect to bring strong storms to our region.

A front could bring some strong storms on Monday.
A front could bring some strong storms on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

A SLIGHT risk has been issued for our entire area on Monday as a line of storms are expected to move east into our region during the afternoon and exit late into the evening. The main risk would be for damaging winds. An isolated tornado will also be possible if a supercell is able to form.

SPC Outlook for Monday
SPC Outlook for Monday(WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Cool air will quickly move in behind the early week front bringing highs into the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll also be pretty breezy immediately following the system!

We follow that with another rain-maker Thursday and Friday. That too will bring showers and another shot of cool temperatures. Most temperatures next week will hold in the 50s and 60s.

Two systems could bring inches of rain this week.
Two systems could bring inches of rain this week.(WDBJ Weather)

