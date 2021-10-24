Armstrong’s six TDs lift Virginia past Yellow Jackets, 48-40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Virginia rallied from a slow start and beat Georgia Tech 48-40 for its fourth straight victory.

Armstrong finished with 396 passing yards and 99 yards rushing for the Cavaliers. They scored on eight of 10 possessions after a three-and-out on their first series of the game.

Georgia Tech took a quick 13-0 lead but trailed 24-16 by halftime. Jeff Sims threw for 300 yards and three TDs, but the Yellow Jackets lost for the 13th time in their last 15 visits to Scott Stadium.

