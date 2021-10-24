Advertisement

Early morning fire at a Blue Ridge Fiber Board home in Danville

Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Fire Department reports an early morning fire off Celotex Dr., a home to Blue Ridge Fiber Board.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in an outside storage area filled with bundles of finished fiberboard.

Once the major fire was knocked down, crews worked with plant personnel to separate the product one bundle at a time and extinguish any fires that were left.

Officials say the cause of the fire was heat buildup from the processing procedure.

Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimated losses at $180,000.

Three engines, one ladder truck, a safety officer, and one chief officer were on the scene for approximately three and a half hours.

The Danville Life Saving Crew was on scene providing medical support.

No injuries were reported.

