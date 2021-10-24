FFE Player of the Week: Jakari Nicely (Lord Botetourt)

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With 251 rushing yards, four touchdowns and two fumble recoveries, LB quarterback Jakari Nicely’s performance gave head coach Jamie Harless visions of former Cavalier great Evan Eller.

“I thought we had ole’ number four out there running around for a minute. Very gutsy performance, especially out of a kid that’s a sophomore. He’s a strong kid and he played to a level that allowed us to win.”

“It’s a really big compliment. Evan was one of the best players I’ve ever seen play in real life. So I look up to him like a really big role model.”

As only a sophomore, Nicely is no stranger to play on the biggest stages for Botetourt.

His varsity debut came back in the spring during LB’s playoff run to the Class 3 title game.

“The first three games he started playing on varsity was in a region final, state semifinal, and the state championship, and he played pretty daggone good to be a pup as a freshman.”

“I learned from my teammates last year and I just learned from the games, and it helped me do better this year. I think it’s just the amount of work I put in to get better and the way I let things happen and do things.”

Though most of his big plays against Fleming came using his legs, Nicely says his professional role model is actually an old-school gunslinger.

“Probably like Brett Favre or, yeah that type of QB.”

And as locked in as he looked against the Colonels, Nicely’s rhythm doesn’t stop at the painted white lines.

“I can play the harmonica.”

“Really?”

“Yes sir.”

“Well? Like are you good?”

“Not really, but I can play it. My grandma gave me one when I was younger and I just started playing it.”

The Renaissance Man has helped the Cavaliers win two straight to get back to .500 after a 1-3 start, and Harless has already seen plenty of growth from a player he knows will be instrumental in the future success of his program.

“He’s gone from being a teenager to being a guy that’s closer to what I would call being a man, owning everything and being very responsible.”

Your Week 8 Friday Football Extra Player of the Week goes to Lord Botetourt quarterback Jakari Nicely.

