Liberty football grabs 35-26 win on the road at North Texas
Liberty moves to 6-2 on the season.
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON, Tx. (WDBJ) - The Flames won with a bit of a scare Saturday on the road at North Texas.
The 35-26 win came with star quarterback Malik Wills being examined for injury concerns before later returning to the game.
Wills finished throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
