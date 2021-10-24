Liberty football grabs 35-26 win on the road at North Texas

DENTON, Tx. (WDBJ) - The Flames won with a bit of a scare Saturday on the road at North Texas.

The 35-26 win came with star quarterback Malik Wills being examined for injury concerns before later returning to the game.

Wills finished throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Liberty moves to 6-2 on the season.

