No matter what Saturday’s bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority on Sunday’s

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an atmosphere unlike any other when Virginia Tech students are cheering on their Hokies at Lane Stadium.

“Controlled chaos I guess I would call it,” laughed Will Morris, a Junior at VT.

Making your way to Center Street on gameday, it’s a sea of orange and maroon, but also a lot of trash the Sunday after gamedays.

“If I was a parent, I would probably say oh my gosh what’s going on here.”

Morris, the President of the Kappa Alpha fraternity at Virginia Tech, spends many Saturdays on Center Street, which is where most of the Greek Life Housing is for Tech. But it’s also where many Blacksburg residents call home. Morris understands the atmosphere isn’t always ideal.

“Working with the school and the police to make sure we are doing this safely, and we put a lot of time and effort into hosting these events and making sure that they run smoothly.”

That effort is carried out to Sundays, where the excess cups and empty food trays are piled on lawns. Roughly 25 Greek Life students made sure no trace was left behind.

“We know that it takes a toll on this area to do what we do on Saturday’s, but we want to give our time and put back as much so that it can look as good as possible.”

Several different fraternities and sororities get involved with trash duty. The hope is to mend the relationship with residents and create a better game day weekend for all involved. Finding a middle ground along the way.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.