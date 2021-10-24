Advertisement

Male victim in the hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County

(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a shooting early Sunday morning at the Econo Lodge located at 1755 Virginia Avenue.

According to BTW21, when law enforcement arrived at the scene of the incident, many vehicles scattered from the area. Minutes later, the Martinsville Police Department was called to SOVAH Health hospital after a vehicle ended up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound victim.

The male victim was treated for a non-critical gunshot injury to the foot.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, both the victim and witnesses are not helping with the case.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500.00 for information related to crime.

