Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reintroduces bill for 9/11 cleanup crews

Prospects for passage of the bill even with Democratic control of Congress are highly uncertain.
FILE - This Sept 12, 2001 file photo shows workers at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks in New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other two legislators reintroduced a bill in the House on Friday to put immigrants who cleared debris after the Sept. 11 attacks on a fast track to legal immigration status in the United States. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)(Suzanne Plunkett | AP)
By Claudia Torrens
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
New York (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and two other legislators have reintroduced a bill in the House to put immigrants who cleared debris after the Sept. 11 attacks on a fast track to legal immigration status in the U.S.

Immigrants in New York who worked after the attacks have long asked to obtain legal immigration status as a way to compensate for the subsequent health problems they have suffered. But 20 years after 9/11, only several dozens are still participating in protests and making the request, while others have abandoned that fight.

Prospects for passage of the bill even with Democratic control of Congress are highly uncertain.

