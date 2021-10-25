Ballard, Hurst battle for Virginia House of Delegates 12th District seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We are closing in on election day.

Candidates Jason Ballard and Chris Hurst and have had all eyes on the 12th--- a district home to Blacksburg, Giles County, and Montgomery County.

“For us, it’s all about public service, quite frankly. I really have no political aspirations and the only reason I got involved in this is trying to help the community,” said Republican candidate Jason Ballard.

“I think what makes this different is that we have a lot to be thankful for over the last two years,” said Democrat Chris Hurst.

Newcomer and Republican ticket Jason Ballard is a decorated combat veteran, Pearisburg town council member, small business owner, and father --- who says he’s always been ready to serve.

“Following 9/11 you know I felt the call to serve our country, and quite frankly I feel duty-bound to serve our community. I was born here in the district and returned here like I told you after I left active duty and said I want to be a strong voice for us in southwest Virginia. "

He hopes to focus on many issues like COVID-19 recovery and keeping his community safe.

Incumbent and Democrat Chris Hurst says he is ready for another round in Richmond. The former reporter says this go-round-- he wants to focus on building on top of what’s he’s already done.

“I think of a new majority in the General Assembly we’ve taken meaningful action to try and help people have more affordable health care, to give large investments in our education system, or just pay raise for teachers and a generation. These are all things that I think we’re long overdue, that in the last two years I and many of my colleagues, delivered for people in Virginia,” said Democrat Chris Hurst.

Both candidates agree the pandemic has created challenges for the education system and the hope to fix it.

“Parents want to be involved in not only ensuring that their children are safe, but they have a voice in their children’s education. You know again as apparent I think it is important, we get involved along with our wonderful teachers,” said Ballard

“I think it’s really critical that we step up and go, big go huge shoot for the moon to try and invest in our children, not only to help them navigate the pandemic and all of the problems it’s created but to also make sure that if we can make those investments now, we’re going to see those dividends in the years to come,” said Hurst.

Both say their strategies moving forward is to hit the pavement hard and meet people where they are.

Election day is November 2.

