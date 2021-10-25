Cheetah birthday party at Virginia Safari Park

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park had a special celebration.

Their three cheetah cubs, Sully, Shani, and Sanura, had a birthday party complete with streamers, a pinata and a unique birthday cake made of all the treats a young cheetah would enjoy.

Two of them are rare king cheetahs, an unusual recessive gene variation.

”We are the only facility in the United States where you can see king cheetahs, and two of the cheetahs out of that litter were kings, and their sister Sanura is a regular cheetah,” explained Sarah Friedel, the safari park’s director. “So when you come here and you see the three cubs out there, you can actually see the difference between the king cheetahs and our regular cheetah.”

All three were born and raised at the safari park.

