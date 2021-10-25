Advertisement

Cheetah birthday party at Virginia Safari Park

The pinata didn't last long at the cheetah party.
The pinata didn't last long at the cheetah party.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park had a special celebration.

Their three cheetah cubs, Sully, Shani, and Sanura, had a birthday party complete with streamers, a pinata and a unique birthday cake made of all the treats a young cheetah would enjoy.

Two of them are rare king cheetahs, an unusual recessive gene variation.

”We are the only facility in the United States where you can see king cheetahs, and two of the cheetahs out of that litter were kings, and their sister Sanura is a regular cheetah,” explained Sarah Friedel, the safari park’s director. “So when you come here and you see the three cubs out there, you can actually see the difference between the king cheetahs and our regular cheetah.”

All three were born and raised at the safari park.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays
SPC Outlook for this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms possible into the evening