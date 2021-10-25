Concord Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 60 years of service

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, Oct. 24 the Concord Volunteer Fire Department held an open house to commemorate 60 years of service.

At the open house, CVFD’s new building was dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Members of the public came out and toured the station, fire fighting equipment, and the new event center.

Items showcasing the 60 year history of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department were on display for the open house.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.