Elmwood on Ice returns November 24 with new putt-putt course

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, is coming back for a sixth season of downtown Roanoke ice skating,

This year, Elmwood on Ice is adding putt-putt.

Elmwood on Ice will reopen for the season November 24 and last until January 30. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters.

Fees for admission will remain the same as last season:

$6 skate admission

$2 for skate rentals

$3 putt-putt

$10 for everything

Season passes will be available for $75.

Hours of operation will be:

Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 7 p.m.

There will be extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. when schools are out, according to the Roanoke City school schedule.

This project is supported by WDBJ7, City of Roanoke, 94.9 Star Country, Q99, K92, WFIR and The Vibe.

