Advertisement

Elmwood on Ice returns November 24 with new putt-putt course

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, is coming back for a sixth season of downtown Roanoke ice skating,

This year, Elmwood on Ice is adding putt-putt.

Elmwood on Ice will reopen for the season November 24 and last until January 30. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters.

Fees for admission will remain the same as last season:

$6 skate admission

$2 for skate rentals

$3 putt-putt

$10 for everything

Season passes will be available for $75.

Hours of operation will be:

Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 7 p.m.

There will be extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. when schools are out, according to the Roanoke City school schedule.

This project is supported by WDBJ7, City of Roanoke, 94.9 Star Country, Q99, K92, WFIR and The Vibe.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible.
Stormy weather Monday kicks off busy week
Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.
No injuries reported in Danville industrial fire
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays
Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge

Latest News

The mums inside the greenhouse at Country Corner in Roanoke.
Grown Here at Home: Tips to help your mums and pumpkins last during fall
Grown Here at Home: Tips to Help Mums and Pumpkins During Fall
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 25, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 25, 2021
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today.
Monday, October 25, Morning FastCast