Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Tips to help your mums and pumpkins last during fall

By Neesey Payne
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE., Va. (WDBJ) - The greenhouse inside Country Corner in Roanoke is full of mums. Neil Cox is the greenhouse manager. He says they plant about two acres of mums for the greenhouse.

“We start about mid-June, and we plant every week until the end of July,” Neil said.

They have several colors to choose from.

“We grow mainly the garden type because they’re winter-hardy. The floral type is what, a lot of times, the grocery store sells. Most of the time they have bigger flowers, but they don’t hold up as long,” Neil explained.

When caring for mums, there’s mainly one thing you’ve got to do.

“The main thing is make sure you keep your mums wet. A mum is an easy crop to keep alive if you water them,” Neil said.

Also, if you’re in the market for a pumpkin, they’ve got all kinds.

“We recommend people take a light bleach cloth and wipe it off to make sure fungus doesn’t get on it. With these cool nights it’ll get moisture on it and that’s a great way to start fungus on the skin,” Neil said.

When picking out a pumpkin, make sure it doesn’t have any spots and don’t carry it by the stem. If you’re using one for cooking, Neil says, “The green and the skin-colored ones are the best tasting. I was amazed at how much better it is than buying a can of pumpkin. The flavor was excellent I never would have thought there was that much difference.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible.
Stormy weather Monday kicks off busy week
Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.
No injuries reported in Danville industrial fire
Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge
Courtesy Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
Campbell County crash leads to entrapment, overturned vehicle

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Tips to Help Mums and Pumpkins During Fall
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 25, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 25, 2021
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today.
Monday, October 25, Morning FastCast
This aerial photo shows a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. Actor Alec...
Crew member: Alec Baldwin careful with guns before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting