Advertisement

Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays
SPC Outlook for this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms possible into the evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall
A fallen gravestone rests in the grass at the cemetery.
Washington & Lee students help with family cemetery clean up
The pinata didn't last long at the cheetah party.
Cheetah birthday party at Virginia Safari Park