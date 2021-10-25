Advertisement

Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Oct. 25. According to police, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SVU was traveling eastbound on McVitty Road, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released.

Neither drugs nor weather were factors in the crash, according to police.

No charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim in the hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible.
Stormy weather Monday kicks off busy week
Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.
No injuries reported in Danville industrial fire
Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge
Courtesy Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
Campbell County crash leads to entrapment, overturned vehicle

Latest News

Courtesy Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
Campbell County crash leads to entrapment, overturned vehicle
crime scene tape
Man killed in Danville crash
Dry Hollow Road Safety Improvements
Dry Hollow Road Safety Improvements
A train passes over the bridge above Dry Hollow Road on Thursday. Roanoke County and VDOT plan...
Roanoke County leaders host public meeting for Dry Hollow Road project 23 years in the making