Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Oct. 25. According to police, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SVU was traveling eastbound on McVitty Road, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released.

Neither drugs nor weather were factors in the crash, according to police.

No charges are pending.

