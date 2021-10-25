Advertisement

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say there has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries.

They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays
SPC Outlook for this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms possible into the evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
A fallen gravestone rests in the grass at the cemetery.
Washington & Lee students help with family cemetery clean up
The pinata didn't last long at the cheetah party.
Cheetah birthday party at Virginia Safari Park