Advertisement

Red Lobster launches new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters...
The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.(Hand-out | Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Red Lobster is making it easier for you to enjoy its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits whenever the cravings hit.

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.

They are available exclusively in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

It’s as simple as putting them in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and brushing them with melted butter and the enclosed garlic herb seasoning.

The biscuits join the line-up of Red Lobster’s retail products including gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix varieties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Shooting at EconoLodge in Henry County
Victim in hospital after early morning shooting in Henry County
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays
Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible.
Stormy weather Monday kicks off busy week
Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.
No injuries reported in Danville industrial fire

Latest News

FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook makes online hate worse
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
File Graphic
COVID in VA: Hospitalizations and positive new-case test percentages continue to drop
Voting officials get ready for Election Day
Voting officials in Roanoke gearing up for Election Day