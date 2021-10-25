Search on in Campbell County for felony suspect

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for felonies and other charges.

Zachary Hedrick, 23, is white, 5′10″ and about 170 pounds, according to investigators. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Hedrick is wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and other charges.

Anyone with information about Hedrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

