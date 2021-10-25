Strong to severe storms are possible today

Clouds move through ealry

Strong front could bring late afternoon storms

Cooler, soggy weather to end next week

MONDAY

Signs point to a more active weather pattern next week with multiple rain chances throughout the week. We’ll kick things off Monday with a vigorous front that is expect to bring strong storms to our region by late in the afternoon.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

A SLIGHT risk has been issued for our entire area on Monday as a line of storms is expected to move east into through region during the afternoon and exit late into the evening. The main risk would be for damaging winds. An isolated tornado will also be possible if a supercell is able to form.

Slight risk of severe weather this afternoon into the evening. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Cool air will quickly move in behind the early week front bringing highs into the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll also be pretty windy immediately through Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph along the ridgetops!

We follow that with another rain-maker Thursday through Saturday. That too will bring showers and another shot of cool temperatures. Most temperatures next week will hold in the 50s and 60s. Rain totals could reach 1-3″ through Saturday, The heaviest rain looks most likely Thursday night into Friday.