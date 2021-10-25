Advertisement

Suspect in boy’s kidnapping competent to stand trial

Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Giles County May 2, 2021
Nancy Fridley, accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Giles County May 2, 2021(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has found the suspect in a child’s kidnapping competent to stand trial.

Nancy Fridley, accused of taking a 2-year-old boy from a church nursery, now has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Giles County for December 16.

Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said her being found competent to stand trial is not the same as her being competent at the time of the kidnapping, which has not been raised by the defense and has not been brought before the court.

She was found competent at a hearing October 25.

Fridley has been held without bond since May 2021, facing several charges.

She had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

