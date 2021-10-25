Voting officials in Roanoke gearing up for Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registrar offices in our hometowns are making sure your vote is secure and counted.

The Director of Elections and General Registrar for the City of Roanoke says there are very tight security protocols when it comes to voting in Virginia.

Everything from programming the voting equipment to the electronic poll books.

“We did just recently change the security software for the voting machines, so it’s more secure than ever. Each of those machines is tested before every election to prove that they tabulate results exactly as you anticipate them,” said Andrew Cochran, Director of Elections and General Registrar for the City of Roanoke.

Cochran says so far about 4,300 people have voted early in person and about 3,700 ballots have been mailed out.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.