Bedford organization adjusting amid inflation, supply shortages to continue providing free Christmas gifts

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers at the Bedford Community Christmas Station are gearing up for another season of giving.

Every year, they hold Christmas Selection eXpress, where new items are gifted to certain families in need.

Amid an economy of bottlenecked supply chains and inflation, they’re taking a hard look at their inventory.

“We’re just all in the clothing departments like this hoping we can come up with the numbers that we need,” said Lori Moorman, board co-president, while crossing her fingers.

Moorman says the organization will have to get creative to make everything work this year.

Although some leftover items will relieve some pressure, things like teen gifts and clothing will take some work to get.

“We’re just gonna be hitting more stores in order to get the quantities that we need because we can already tell that stores that we normally shop have less stocked than what they normally have stocked,” said Moorman.

Another issue: monetary donations are down.

They say they’ve been able to fundraise enough to offset that and don’t plan to make any cuts this year.

“We have never in the history not served someone that has applied and qualified. So, with that being said, we will not do that this year,” said Moorman.

But next year could be a different story if the economy continues down the current path.

“We may have to decide what we can do for next year to make plans if it is still hard to get items. We don’t anticipate prices dropping any time soon,” said Moorman.

They also continue to accept donations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.