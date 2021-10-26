Cases of Covid-19 trending down across Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As questions pertaining to COVID-19 vaccines continue to pop up, the case count some hometowns is going down. Over the last week there were 550 new cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. That’s about 200 fewer cases from the increase two weeks ago, and that trend has stayed consistent over the past month.

“While we still are in high transmission for all of our jurisdictions at this point, the case count is going down, so that’s really good news and I’m optimistic that this will continue, that this trend will continue,” said health district director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

The recommendation to get a booster COVID-19 shot also continues, as does conversation about what shots for ages 5-11 will look like.

“So from a school district perspective we have 100 percent engagement. From a parent uptake, we really don’t know,” said Morrow.

What is known is where these vaccinations will be given out: the old Sears building at Valley View mall.

“Our community vaccination center, which is on public transportation, is readily accessible to most people in our community and we know that they have a system to get people efficiently effectively vaccinated,” said Morrow.

All three booster shots can also be found at the Community Vaccination Center, but deciding which one to get though depends on a few different factors.

“In general most people are eligible for their booster now, if they’re two months after their first dose of Johnson and Johnson, or 6 months after Moderna and Pfizer, and over 18 of course,” said Morrow.

According to new CDC recommendations, there could be some benefits from getting a different shot for your booster, than your original shot. Morrow said that if you’re confused which shot to get, best practice is to ask a primary care provider.

