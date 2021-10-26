Advertisement

Cases of Covid-19 trending down across Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

Shots for ages 5-11 will soon be available at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at the...
Shots for ages 5-11 will soon be available at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at the old Sears building at Valley View Mall.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As questions pertaining to COVID-19 vaccines continue to pop up, the case count some hometowns is going down. Over the last week there were 550 new cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. That’s about 200 fewer cases from the increase two weeks ago, and that trend has stayed consistent over the past month.

“While we still are in high transmission for all of our jurisdictions at this point, the case count is going down, so that’s really good news and I’m optimistic that this will continue, that this trend will continue,” said health district director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

The recommendation to get a booster COVID-19 shot also continues, as does conversation about what shots for ages 5-11 will look like.

“So from a school district perspective we have 100 percent engagement. From a parent uptake, we really don’t know,” said Morrow.

What is known is where these vaccinations will be given out: the old Sears building at Valley View mall.

“Our community vaccination center, which is on public transportation, is readily accessible to most people in our community and we know that they have a system to get people efficiently effectively vaccinated,” said Morrow.

All three booster shots can also be found at the Community Vaccination Center, but deciding which one to get though depends on a few different factors.

“In general most people are eligible for their booster now, if they’re two months after their first dose of Johnson and Johnson, or 6 months after Moderna and Pfizer, and over 18 of course,” said Morrow.

According to new CDC recommendations, there could be some benefits from getting a different shot for your booster, than your original shot. Morrow said that if you’re confused which shot to get, best practice is to ask a primary care provider.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Winds on the increase overnight; Wind Advisories issued
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays

Latest News

Inside the new building, there is room for 60 patients.
Friendship Health and Rehab opens new transitional care unit
Patrick County church with rock, cinder block thrown through church stained glass windows
Memorial motorcade for James P. Buriak
Crowds gather to watch fallen sailor memorial motorcade at Roanoke College
Founder Mark Cline leads a group across the street during on of his Lexington Ghost Tours.
Lexington Ghost Tours celebrate 25 years