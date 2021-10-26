Advertisement

Democrats’ Get Out the Vote Bus Tour rolls into Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats brought their Get Out the Vote Bus Tour to Roanoke Tuesday morning.

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Hala Ayala, former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and state party chairwoman Susan Swecker joined local Democrats for the event in Washington Park.

“All we can do is stay totally laser-focused on getting out the vote and making sure that everybody knows that they can vote early through Saturday, or vote on Election Day,” Swecker told reporters.

Tuesday night, the focus of the Democratic campaign shifted to Arlington, where President Joe Biden was scheduled to campaign with the Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe.

