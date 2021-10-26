Advertisement

Downtown Candy Crawl is this Saturday

The event is free.
Courtesy Macaroni Kid
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are invited to enjoy some Halloween treats this weekend.

Saturday, October 30, Macaroni Kid Roanoke is hosting the Downtown Candy Crawl.

Families can stop by businesses in downtown Roanoke and trick-or-treat in costume from 10 until noon.

The event is free.

Macaroni Kid Roanoke is asking folks to preregister so there are enough treats. You can find the link to do that here.

