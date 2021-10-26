Downtown Candy Crawl is this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are invited to enjoy some Halloween treats this weekend.

Saturday, October 30, Macaroni Kid Roanoke is hosting the Downtown Candy Crawl.

Families can stop by businesses in downtown Roanoke and trick-or-treat in costume from 10 until noon.

The event is free.

Macaroni Kid Roanoke is asking folks to preregister so there are enough treats. You can find the link to do that here.

