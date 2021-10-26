Federal lawsuit between Franklin Co. landowners and Mountain Valley Pipeline settled

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal lawsuit between Franklin County landowners and the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been settled.

Court documents say the settlement happened in September.

Back in 2018, court documents laid out landowners complaints of soil and mud on their property after days of rain.

The landowners had blamed pipeline construction.

Attorneys involved in this case say the terms of the settlement are confidential.

