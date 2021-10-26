Advertisement

Friendship Health and Rehab opens new transitional care unit

Inside the new building, there is room for 60 patients.
Inside the new building, there is room for 60 patients.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On a windy fall day, after a few tries, a ribbon was cut and guests were welcomed into Friendship’s newest building: A transitional care unit on the campus of Friendship Health and Rehab North.

The new 60 room unit offers residents more privacy, as the rooms have their own bathrooms with showers.

Friendship’s pharmacy and emporium are also being relocated to the new unit.

The unit has been planned out for several years. Friendship leaders spoke today on the resiliency it’s taken to get the building open.

”We have rooms that are shared and all of these are private rooms with a private bath and a private shower, so that’s just a big difference of what we were offering before until now.” said administrator Chuck Flynn.

Inside the new transitional care unit there is also a new restaurant, open to the public, called Bistro 66, which represents the year Friendship first opened.

