Lexington Ghost Tours celebrate 25 years

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On a weekend night, you might find a crowd gathering in the autumn darkness.

“The very first night we did it, I was very nervous,” said Mark Cline, founder of the Lexington Ghost Tours,, cand we took 11 people.”

Now it’s more like 40, coming to a tour that – after 25 years -- is now nationally known.

“This tour is not for everybody,” Cline explained. “Some people do expect a traditional ghost tour, and I’ve done those before and they’re fine. But I’m an entertainer.”

Meaning that, while there’s plenty of spooky stories, being scary is not the point.

“My goal is to, first, entertain everybody,” Cline said, “and if I can get them to laugh, then that’s what I’m looking to do. Maybe some people aren’t quite sure if that’s what they’re looking for in a ghost tour, but I like to pride myself in that I’m completely different than other ghost tours.”

Which could explain how this tour still draws crowds after 25 years.

“This tour really isn’t about death at all,” said Cline. “This tour, when you leave here, you realize, it’s about life. Simple as that.”

